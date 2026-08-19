Clarksville Gas and Water cancels Peachers Mill Road Water Outage, Lane Closure, Rescheduled for Thursday

Clarksville, TN — Clarksville Gas & Water has canceled the water outage and lane closure on Peachers Mill Road that was scheduled for Wednesday night due to forecasted inclement weather.

The work has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 20th, at 10:00pm and is expected to continue until approximately 6:00am Friday, August 21st.

The planned work involves replacing a water valve and will require a temporary water outage and traffic restrictions along a section of Peachers Mill Road.

The water outage will affect the Millstone Place Subdivision, including:

Peachers Mill Road from Pine Mountain Road to 101st Airborne Division Parkway

Woodbridge Drive from 1181 Woodbridge Drive to Millstone Circle

200 Millstone Circle and Millstone Circle from Windchase Drive to Peachers Mill Road

Low water pressure may also affect nearby areas during the work.

As part of the project, the southbound lane of Peachers Mill Road from 1202 Peachers Mill Road through the intersection of Millstone Circle will be closed. Southbound traffic will be directed into the center lane while crews perform the valve replacement.

Motorists traveling through the area Thursday night are encouraged to slow down, remain alert for utility workers and equipment, follow posted signage, and consider an alternate route if possible.

The water valve replacement is expected to be completed, water service restored, and the affected lane reopened by approximately 6:00am Friday, August 21st, weather and work conditions permitting.

The cancellation of Wednesday night’s work is due to the forecasted inclement weather, with crews now scheduled to complete the project Thursday night into Friday morning.