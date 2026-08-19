Clarksville Gas and Water cancels Peachers Mill Road Water Outage, Lane Closure, Rescheduled for Thursday

Clarksville, TN — Clarksville Gas & Water has canceled the water outage and lane closure on Peachers Mill Road that was scheduled for Wednesday night due to forecasted inclement weather.
The work has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 20th, at 10:00pm and is expected to continue until approximately 6:00am Friday, August 21st.
The planned work involves replacing a water valve and will require a temporary water outage and traffic restrictions along a section of Peachers Mill Road.
The water outage will affect the Millstone Place Subdivision, including:
- Peachers Mill Road from Pine Mountain Road to 101st Airborne Division Parkway
- Woodbridge Drive from 1181 Woodbridge Drive to Millstone Circle
- 200 Millstone Circle and Millstone Circle from Windchase Drive to Peachers Mill Road
Low water pressure may also affect nearby areas during the work.
As part of the project, the southbound lane of Peachers Mill Road from 1202 Peachers Mill Road through the intersection of Millstone Circle will be closed. Southbound traffic will be directed into the center lane while crews perform the valve replacement.
Motorists traveling through the area Thursday night are encouraged to slow down, remain alert for utility workers and equipment, follow posted signage, and consider an alternate route if possible.
The water valve replacement is expected to be completed, water service restored, and the affected lane reopened by approximately 6:00am Friday, August 21st, weather and work conditions permitting.
The cancellation of Wednesday night’s work is due to the forecasted inclement weather, with crews now scheduled to complete the project Thursday night into Friday morning.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com