F&M Bank Arena receives Certificate of Occupancy

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, has been granted its certificate of occupancy and can now move employees into the building and begin operations. The venue’s primary tenant will be Austin Peay State University, whose men’s and women’s basketball teams will call the facility home.

The facility will include a flexible event space – which will be able to host sporting events, concerts, banquets, conventions, trade shows, and other events – and will be the proud home of Ford Ice Center Clarksville.

“We are excited to have the arena staff moving into their offices and continuing work on preparing the building as we countdown to a grand opening,” General Manager of F&M Bank Arena Kylie Wilkerson said. “While construction is nearing completion, there’s still plenty left to do before the doors of F&M Bank Arena officially open. We are confident in our staff’s ability to make all the necessary arrangements for a successful grand opening event.”

The facility is set to open in Summer of 2023 and be managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. They will spend the coming months outfitting and preparing the building for concerts and sporting events. More announcements pertaining to those events are coming soon. The 250,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is expected to host a variety of events including family shows you would find at Bridgestone Arena.

“Our community is looking forward to the exciting opportunities F&M Bank Arena will bring to downtown Clarksville,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said. “The operating team is set up inside the facility and hard at work to ensure we can provide the best fan experience possible.”

As construction nears completion and the arena staff settles into their new home, Commonwealth Development Group, Inc. reflects on what has been one of their biggest projects to date.

“To see everything we spent years planning come to fruition is something we can all be proud of as a community,” Executive Vice President, Project Management of Commonwealth Development Group, Inc. Jordan Wyman said. “I know this will have a lasting impact on the Clarksville, Montgomery County community and we can look back on this time as creating something really special for the downtown area.”

“The outside of the building looks amazing, and we love having F&M Bank Arena signage lit up around the exterior of the facility,” SS&E Vice President & General Manager Danny Butler said. “Many preparations are still being made inside of the arena from painting walls to unboxing furniture, but in just a few months we will be excited to welcome APSU fans and guests from all over to see the facility.”

F&M Bank Arena will hold roughly 4,500 fans for concerts and 5,500 for basketball games. More updates regarding a possible first event and grand opening to the public are expected soon.

Fans can follow the progress and stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.