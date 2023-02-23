Clarksville Police Department arrests Ismail Green for Theft of Motor Vehicle, and Vehicle Burglary

Clarksville, TN – On February 23rd, 2023, at 4:17am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers were contacted by a citizen stating that a vehicle was stuck in their backyard on Allenwood Drive.

When officers arrived, they located 21-year-old Ismail Green inside a 2004 Lincoln Navigator that had been reported stolen on February 21st. Mr. Green, who is homeless, had the keys to the Navigator and after a short foot pursuit, he was caught and taken into custody.

While officers were searching the interior of the stolen vehicle, they found a wallet that belonged to a woman on Keith Drive, one street over from where the stolen vehicle was recovered. The woman said that her wallet was inside her unlocked vehicle.

Detective Alquzweeni was called to the scene and he is familiar with Ismail Green because he had charged him with theft of a motor vehicle on January 30th for a vehicle that was reported stolen on January 14th. That case was bound over to the grand jury on February 8th and Mr. Green was released from jail on February 14th after making his $10,000 bond.

Mr. Green is being charged with theft of a motor vehicle, vehicle burglary, and evading arrest, stemming from the incident this morning.

In the last month, there have been thirty-four (34) vehicle burglary reports and thirty-five (35) stolen vehicle reports in Clarksville. Out of those vehicles, seven (7) weapons have been reported stolen.

The Clarksville Police Department continues to push the initiative to “Park Smart”.

Lock your vehicle

Secure your valuables (including firearms)

Take your keys (or key fob) with you

Being a victim of a vehicle burglary or having your vehicle stolen is avoidable and preventable but it requires citizens to do their part and “Park Smart”.