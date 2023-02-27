71.1 F
Clarksville Police Department reports Crash with Injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Dover Crossing

Clarksville Police worked a wreck with injuries this afternoon on on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Dover Crossing.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was called out to a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) at Dover Crossing today, Monday, February 27th.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30pm and one vehicle was flipped onto its side. The crash is causing traffic congestion and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.


The status of the injuries is unknown at this time but does not appear to be life-threatening.

There is no other information is available for release at this time.

