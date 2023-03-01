Severe Thunderstorms, High Winds, Hail possible today for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports that severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

The airmass across Middle Tennessee will become increasingly unstable through this afternoon. As a cold front moves our way tonight, there is a risk of severe thunderstorms whereby damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

In addition to the severe threat, that cold front will begin to slow down as it approaches southern areas this evening. Cells will move roughly parallel to the boundary and set the stage for flooding with 1 to 2 inch overnight amounts being common. The highest risk for flooding and severe weather will be across our southern counties.

Tonight`s cold front will begin lifting back to the north as a warm front on Thursday. Dynamics will ramp up with additional heavy rainfall being possible during the day. Areas across southern Middle Tennessee will be particularly vulnerable to the flood threat given the expected prior rainfall amounts. Through Friday, 3-inch rainfall totals are expected across the south with 1-2 inch amounts north.

The final chance of severe storms will occur early Friday morning as the primary frontal boundary and pre-frontal forcing move through. Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail will all be possible across the entire mid-state from 6:00am in our west to noon along the Plateau.

Look for windy advisory-level conditions to come into play Thursday night and Friday. Gusts of 40 mph+ are looking more and more likely, particularly on Friday afternoon.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.