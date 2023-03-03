68.1 F
Clarksville under Tornado Watch until 1:00pm

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 1:00pm CT this afternoon.

Bedford County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Giles County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Wayne County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

