Clarksville under Tornado Watch until 1:00pm

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 1:00pm CT this afternoon.

Counties Affected

Bedford County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Giles County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Wayne County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.