Clarksville Civil War Roundtable to hold next meeting on March 15th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The next meeting of the Clarksville (TN) Civil War Roundtable will be on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 at Fort Defiance Park, our new home, 120 Duncan Street, off New Providence Boulevard. Turn onto Walker Street off New Providence Boulevard and then onto Duncan Street. There are site markers on New Providence Boulevard above and below the park.

The meeting begins at 7:00pm and is always open to the public. Members, please bring a friend or two – new recruits are always welcome.

Dues are due at this meeting for the 2022-2023 year – please plan on paying your dues at this meeting if you have not done so already.

Our Speaker and Topic – “The Battle of Pilot Knob, Missouri”

The battle of Pilot Knob, Missouri, September 27th, 1864, is known as the Thermopylae of the West, is more than a single event.

Replete with the desperate raid of Sterling Price’s three divisions to take St. Louis, restore the Confederate government in Missouri, stage an invasion of Kansas to relieve arms and supplies from Fort Leavenworth, and, supposedly, to redirect attention away from Lee’s occupied army in Richmond with a counterpoint of General Rosecrans last minute dispatch of a small contingent of the 14th Iowa and the 47th Missouri Infantry under the command of the most hated Kansan, General Thomas Ewing to occupy and stall the raiders at Fort Davidson, near Pilot Knob, Missouri – the drama becoming personal, brutal and surprising.

Our speaker this month is Howard Mann. He is a member of the Nashville, Tennessee Civil War Round Table; formerly President of the Kansas City Civil War Roundtable and a member of the Harrisburg, PA, Civil War Roundtable. Howard has written articles and blogs on the Civil War in the Trans-Mississippi and his great-grandfather’s regiment, the 10th Kansas Infantry and Lane’s Kansas Brigade. He authored an unpublished manuscript on Lane’s Kansas Brigade.

Please join us for the this month’s program of the Clarksville CWRT. Let’s have a great turn out