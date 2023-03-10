Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold Family Formal

Clarksville, TN – The whole family can now dress to impress and dance the night away!

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Family Formal, a brand new event that will be held on April 8th, 2023 from 5:30pm until 8:00pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Replacing the traditional Father-Daughter Date Night, families can anticipate a kid-approved menu from Liberty Park Grill, takeaways, dancing, and fun activities. The price per ticket is $15.00.

Amanda Pitt, Event Planning Specialist with the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, said Family Formal is designed with inclusivity in mind.

“Family Formal was created to be all-encompassing,” said Pitt. “Every family is unique and Family Formal will celebrate that uniqueness and allow everyone to have a fun night out with their families. We hope that all the wonderful dads and daughters who have attended in years past will continue that tradition in our updated format.”

To purchase your tickets, please visit this direct link https://bit.ly/3ZpQCIC or visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities, and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County, and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, and provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails, and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults, and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.