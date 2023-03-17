Clarksville-Montgomery County to see Winter like Temperatures this Weekend

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that cold weather conditions will return to Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee this weekend with temperatures from 10 to 20 degrees below normal.

Frost is likely each night. A widespread hard freeze is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, very similar to temperatures experienced Wednesday morning.

The low tonight will be 29 degrees in Clarksville-Montgomery County. Saturday night, the temperature will drop further down to 20 degrees. 23 degrees will be the low on Sunday night. Monday night will see a low of 27 degrees.

Come Tuesday night, the temperature begins to rise and the low will be 39 degrees.

Remember to protect vulnerable people, pets, pipes, and plants this weekend.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.