Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for March 23th-27th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Rain is in the weekend weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County. This includes a chance for thunderstorms.

For tonight, there is a 30 percent chance of rain after 4:00am with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy with a low near 63 degrees. There will be a south-southwest wind between 10 to 15 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms continue Friday. The chance of rain is 70 percent with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. The wind will be out of the south-southwest at 15 mph but gusts as high as 25 mph are possible.

It will be windy with a 90 percent chance of rain Friday night with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Winds will be 15 to 25 mph. Gusts could reach 30 mph. The rain amount will be between three-quarters to one inch. The low will be near 58 degrees.

Come Saturday, the chance of showers and thunderstorms is 20 percent before 1:00pm. It will be mostly sunny with a high reaching 69 degrees. Winds continue at 15 to 20 mph from the west. Gusts could reach 25 mph.

Partly cloudy skies with a low of 44 degrees is expected Saturday night. The winds diminish some, coming out of the west at 5 to 10 mph and then changing to a northeast wind after midnight.

Sunday morning will see mostly sunny skies and a high reaching 69 degrees. The wind will be out of the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph then changing in the afternoon to coming out of the west-southwest.

Rain creeps back in Sunday night with a 20 percent chance of showers. The will be 5 to 10 mph out of the northeast. The low will be 45 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County on Monday. The high will be 66 degrees with a north-northeast wind between 5 to 10 mph. The wind will change to the west-northwest in the afternoon.

Monday night will see partly cloudy skies and a low of around 42 degrees. The wind will be north-northwest at around 10 mph.