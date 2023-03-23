Clarksville Police Department responds to Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Eva Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries at 1950 Fort Campbell Boulevard at Eva Drive.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:56pm and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist has been flown by life-flight helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and his status is unknown at this time.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are enroute to the scene to investigate the crash. One southbound lane is open, allowing traffic to flow.

There is no other information available for release at this time.