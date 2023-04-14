APSU Track and Field Govs win eight events against Murray State Racers

Calloway County, KY – Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field senior Kenisha Phillips broke her own program record in the 200-meter dash during the Governors’ dual meet against Murray State, Friday, at Roy Stewart Stadium.

The reigning ASUN Female Track Athlete of the Week, Phillips entered the day with each of the top 10 fastest 200-meter dashes in program history which included the 23.34-second program record set at last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships. She beat that record by six-hundredths of a second with her 23.28 time Friday afternoon.

Phillips also posted the second-fasted 100-meter dash in outdoor history with 11.51 seconds, just seven-hundredths of a second off the program record held by Tymeitha Tolbert in 2018.

Freshman Nyla Blackmon finished first a season-best 55.90 400-meter, she was followed by Lauren Lewis who finished just behind Blackmon in second place with a time of 57.21.

Senior Kennedi Johnson rounded out the APSU Govs’ wins on the track with her season-best 1:06.92 time in the 400-meter hurdles. Amani Sharif finished second in the event at 1:13.76.

Sharif kicked off a quarter Govs’ victories in the field, winning the long jump with a leap of 5.93 meters.

The ASUN Pole Vault Champion, Karlijn Scouten’s 4.05-meter vault took gold and was tied for the eighth-best mark in program history.

Emma Tucker and Sabrina Oostburg each continued their stellar freshman campaigns with wins in the discus and shot put, respectively.

The APSU Govs begin the second half of their outdoor season next Friday-Saturday at the Indiana Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana.

