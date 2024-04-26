Marsha Blackburn Probes Top Delivery Services Over Reports Of Unvetted Illegal Immigrants Accessing Courier Accounts For Money

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Ted Budd (R-N.C.) sent letters to Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub demanding answers on reports that food delivery services are being infiltrated by potentially dangerous illegal immigrants who have access to Americans’ personal information, including their home addresses.

Many Illegal Immigrants – Crossing As A Result Of Joe Biden’s Open Border – Infiltrate Food Delivery Services To Earn Money

“As a result of the Joe Biden administration’s open border policies, millions of illegal immigrants have flooded across our southern border since he took office. Rather than detaining and deporting these individuals, President Joe Biden has allowed them to remain in our communities and, at times, has even used taxpayer funds to fly them to their desired locations. When they arrive in these cities, reports indicate that many rely on murky networks to earn money, including by paying active food delivery service account holders to use their accounts and deliver meals to Americans’ doorsteps.”

Unvetted And Untraceable Delivery Service Couriers Create A Significant Danger To American Consumers

“These illegal immigrants are delivering food directly to consumers’ doors without ever having undergone a background check and often without even using their real names. Deliveries routinely occur late into the night, compounding the dangerous situation, and—if the unimaginable happened—there would be little to no way to track the immigrant or bring them to justice. When American consumers have no way of knowing who is showing up at their doors, and there is no accountability process in place, it creates safety risks, especially for women and the elderly.”

Americans Should Have Confidence Illegal Immigrants Aren’t Unknowingly Arriving At Their Home

“Your services have improved the lives of so many Americans—fostering convenience and food accessibility across the country—and the gig economy is an incredibly important part of the American dream that must be protected. With that in mind, we must work together to inspire consumer confidence and crack down on this underground system of illegal work. Americans should be able to use your services without fear of untraceable illegal immigrants arriving at their home—a sentiment that we know you also share.”

Click to view the letters to Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.