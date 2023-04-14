TBI has charged Clarksville Caregiver Kathey Nance with Neglect of Client, Identity Theft

Montgomery County, TN – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) special agents into a complaint of a Clarksville woman withdrawing large amounts of money from her elderly client’s account has resulted in the indictment and arrest of that caregiver.

In November 2021, at the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents began investigating an allegation of financial exploitation of an elderly victim.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that on multiple occasions, caretaker Kathey Nance drove her client to the bank and assisted her in withdrawing large sums of money that Nance then took possession of, and sent to another account through a Bitcoin ATM.

The money withdrawals occurred from March 2021 through February 2022 and totaled approximately $116,000. The investigation revealed that Nance continued to take her client to the bank for withdrawals despite the daughter’s request that she stop doing so.

Additionally, Nance created an account in the victim’s name, using personal information of the victim’s daughter without the daughter’s permission.

On April 4th, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kathey Nance (DOB 12/03/1955) with one count of Caregiver Neglect Elderly Adult and one count of Identity Theft – Obtain, Possess, Buy or Use Personal ID of Another.

On April 11th, Nance was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.