Nashville Sounds lost to Norfolk Tides 6-1 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds’ (8-5) three-game win streak came to an end on Friday night at First Horizon Park, taking a 6-1 defeat to the Norfolk Tides. Despite the loss, the Sounds hold a 3-1 lead in the six-game series heading into the weekend.

Runs were hard to come by through the first six innings. Norfolk scrapped a run across in the third inning on a couple of singles. The Sounds answered with a tally of their own after Sal Frelick reached on catcher’s interference with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, scoring Patrick Dorrian and tying the contest at 1-1.

The Tides nabbed a 2-1 lead after a run in the seventh. The visitors then piled on in the ninth, scoring four more times for the 6-1 final.

Adrian Houser came out throwing firing strikes in his first rehab start. The right-hander pitched two innings and struck out a pair of Tides. He gave up a couple of hits and two walks on 30 pitches and 18 strikes.

The Nashville Sounds’ defense in the infield was nothing short of spectacular, turning five double plays in the contest. Four of them were started by shortstop Andruw Monasterio and all of them involved first baseman Jon Singleton.

Lucas Erceg lost his hitless streak but kept his scoreless inning streak alive. He pitched 1.2 innings and gave up three hits but no runs.

Robert Stock (0-3) took a tough loss. Relieving Houser, he allowed two runs on four hits and three walks.

The Sounds totaled five hits in the loss with five different players adding one single. Singleton, Eddy Alvarez, and Dorrian each reached multiple times with a single and walk, respectively.

The Nashville Sounds starter for game five of the six-game set is right-hander Caleb Boushley (0-0, 6.75). Left-hander DL Hall (0-1, 4.91) is scheduled to start for the Norfolk Tides. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds turned five double plays for the first time in First Horizon Park history. Prior to tonight, they had not turned five double plays in a single game since at least before the 2005 season.

Jon Singleton extended his hitting streak to eight games (1-for-3, BB). He is batting .355 (11-for-31) with two home runs and three RBI during the streak.

Lucas Erceg (1.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) currently has the longest scoreless inning streak among Sounds pitchers at 8.1 innings.

Adrian Houser (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) threw 30 pitches and 18 strikes in his first MLB rehab start with the Sounds this season.

