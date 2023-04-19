Heavy Traffic expected Near Bi-County Landfill on Dover Road

Montgomery County, TN – Due to the temporary closure of Bi-County Solid Waste Management’s Construction & Demolition Landfill at 4577 Guthrie Highway effective April 20th, traffic at the main landfill at 3212 Dover Road is expected to increase significantly and cause intermittent congestion for at least 30 days.

The traffic uptick will be primarily due to the big trucks bringing construction debris that would have gone to the construction landfill. To prepare for the additional traffic, Bi-County Leadership has coordinated with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to lead the effort on traffic control.

MCSO Captain William Wall, head of the Uniform Patrols Bureau, stated, “Drivers need to be aware that they must slow down, and at times, may have to come to a complete stop near the landfill. I would hate to see anyone hurt, especially with so many big trucks. The best trait people can practice during this time is patience.”

Message boards from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Montgomery County Highway Department are temporarily located on Dover Road. Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies will also be in front of the landfill to help keep traffic flowing.

“Drivers who frequently travel this road will need to make a major adjustment while we receive higher than normal volumes of waste. Our biggest concern is for the safety of people traveling up and down Dover Road. We know this is a temporary inconvenience, but it will improve things in the long run,” said Director of Bi-County Solid Waste Management Mark Neblett.

The closure of the construction landfill will allow for soil movement and cell construction in preparation for the Landfill Expansion Permit issued by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

Prep work at the construction landfill is expected to be finished within 30 days but scheduling will depend on weather conditions and other external factors. The expansion is anticipated to extend the site’s life another nine to 12 years. The temporary shutdown will not affect the ability of Montgomery County or Stewart County residents or businesses to dispose of debris.

Trucks with shingle trailers will be accepted at the main landfill, only from people with a Montgomery or Stewart County driver’s license, effective April 20th, 2023, until further notice. Drivers will be requested to show their license.

If you have any questions, please call 931.648.5751.