Growing Momentum in the Fight Against Alzheimer’s at Tennessee State Advocacy Day

Nashville, TN – On Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 more than 60 Alzheimer’s Association and Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) advocates from across the state met with policymakers to share their stories and advance policies to improve the lives of Tennesseans impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

Advocates spoke with legislators during two planned session times (9:45am-11:45am and 1:15pm-3:00pm).

First-time advocate and volunteer Laura Rivers (Clarksville) had this to share about the experience: “It was wonderful to see so many volunteers and advocates come together to speak with Tennessee’s senators and representatives about something we can ALL agree on — the need for caregiver support. I’m so glad Tennessee sees the value in this important program (the Colonel Thomas G. Bowden Act) and am hopeful that by hearing the stories of volunteers and advocates, lawmakers continue to see the need to support this important resource.”

Advocates shared their stories with their elected officials and urge them to continue supporting the Col. Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Act (TN Respite Bill). We are also asking for continued support in building a coordinated dementia capable infrastructure in Tennessee.

Here is some background on legislative priorities:

The Colonel Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Act – Alzheimer’s Respite Pilot Program

Last Session, the Tennessee General Assembly passed HB 1686, which established a new Alzheimer’s Respite Care Pilot Program.

This legislation, sponsored by Senator Reeves and Representative Williams, provides a grant to each of the state’s nine Area Agencies on Aging and Disability (AAADs) to administer an Alzheimer’s Respite Pilot Program to support caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

The three-year pilot program began on July 1st, 2022, with authority to serve up to 225 enrollees each year of the pilot program.

Continue to provide funding for the Colonel Bowden Memorial Act – Alzheimer’s Respite Pilot Program

There are 367,000 family caregivers in Tennessee providing 496 million hours of unpaid care at a value of $7.74 billion. These unpaid caregivers allow individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia to remain in their home, which reduces the cost of providing care to the State of Tennessee through Medicaid.

Respite care is important for caregivers and persons living with dementia, as it provides temporary relief for caregivers, enabling them to take a much-needed break from the demands of caregiving.

The three-year pilot program was authorized to provide $1 million in state funds to serve up to 225 enrollees each year, but the funding must be re-appropriated during each annual budget process.

The Alzheimer’s Association is requesting that the General Assembly provide $1 million in funding for the second year of the Colonel Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Alzheimer’s Respite Pilot Program.

Support Building a Coordinated Dementia Capable Infrastructure in Tennessee

In 2019, the Tennessee General Assembly created the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Advisory Council to “develop a strategy to mobilize a state response to Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.”

At that time, the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Advisory Council created the Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia – Tennessee State Plan.

In an effort to more closely coordinate the response from existing stakeholders, industries, and service providers to address the needs of everyone impacted by Alzheimer’s and related dementia, the Alzheimer’s Association is working with TN policymakers and state agencies to further build a dementia capable infrastructure in Tennessee.

The purpose of our Advocacy Day is to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and related dementias, give people affected by Alzheimer’s and related dementias an opportunity to share their voices and stories.

Alzheimer’s and other dementia have a growing impact on state health systems, budgets, and workforces. By 2025, the number of Tennesseans age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is projected to increase to 140,000. In 2022, Alzheimer’s and other dementias cost American taxpayers an estimated $321 billion, and the cost is projected to rise to nearly $1 trillion by 2050.

Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most critical public health issues in America, with one in three seniors dying with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association and AIM will continue working with policymakers to address the dementia crisis and ensure there is a coordinated response to Alzheimer’s in every state.

To learn more about year-round advocacy efforts in Tennessee visit alzimpact.org/Tennessee



Learn more about how the Alzheimer’s Association and AIM are advancing policies that improve the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia in states throughout the country.

