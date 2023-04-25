Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Natural Gas System upgrade work to commence on Highway 41-A South

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will begin a 180-day natural gas system upgrade project on May 1st, 2023 on a section of Highway 41A South between Bagwell Road and West Stroudsville Road.

A Clarksville Gas and Water Department hired contractor will perform all work related to the upgrade project; however, a CGW representative will routinely be present on the job site.

The work will be weather dependent and will take place during weekdays, 7:00am-3:30pm, on a 12-inch natural gas main line in five separate locations in the northern right-of-way of Highway 41A between Bagwell Road and Gause Road and one location in the southern right-of-way of Highway 41A between Welker Road and West Stroudsville Road.

Under normal conditions, the upgrade work should not affect natural gas service to area customers. Additionally, there is no cost to residents as this work is part of the Clarksville Gas Department’s system maintenance plan.

“It is our important responsibility to design, operate, and maintain Clarksville’s underground natural gas pipeline system according to federal safety standards and I’m pleased to report our system is operating safely and properly as prescribed,” said Troy Jones, Clarksville Gas Department Manager.

“This upgrade work is part of our system maintenance plan and we will strive to perform the work as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimize any inconvenience to area residents,” Jones stated.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Clarksville Gas and Water Department at 931.645.7422 on weekdays between 8:00am and 4:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com