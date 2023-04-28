101st Airborne Division Soldiers receive Romanian Medals

Fort Campbell, KY – Romanian Army Maj. Gen. Dragos-Dumitru Iacob , commander of the Multinational Corps South-East, presents the Romanian Emblem of Merit for the Defense Staff Award to Capt. Aaron Durham, battery commander of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during an awards ceremony at Fort Campbell, KY, April 26th, 2023.

The ceremony was held to recognize Soldiers for their support during the current mission to deter adversaries in the European theater. Durham spoke on the partnership he saw grow during the deployment.

”Lots of good experiences for my Soldiers in terms of integrating with Foreign National soldiers and our partners and allies. Watching those partnerships grow I think that was the whole reason why we deployed there in the first place,” he said.