Austin Peay State University Baseball loses in extras to Florida Gulf Coast, 6-5

Clarksville, TN – A back-and-forth outing saw the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team tie the game three times in the fine four innings of regulation, but ASUN-leader Florida Gulf Coast escaped with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings Sunday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University (22-23, 12-9 ASUN) took its only lead of the game in the third inning; Left fielder Clayton Gray doubled to start the inning. He wasn’t on base for long as designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green drove a 2-0 pitch over the left-field wall for a home run and a 2-1 lead.

Florida Gulf Coast (33-11, 16-5 ASUN) tied the game with left fielder Stephen Wilmer’s two-out single in the fifth inning. One inning later, the Eagles regained the lead, 3-1, when the APSU Govs defense committed an error that allowed right fielder Brian Ellis to score from second base.

Austin Peay State University responded in kind during the bottom of the sixth. Right fielder Nathan Barksdale singled to open the inning, and catcher Gus Freeman followed with an infield single that saw Barksdale reach third base after an error on the play. Barksdale then tied the game when he scored on a wild pitch, tying the game.

The teams traded runs again in the eighth inning. FGCU third baseman Alejandro Rodriguez’s two-out single drove in center fielder Harrison Povey for a one-run lead. Austin Peay took advantage of an FGCU two-out error to keep the inning alive and cashed in with shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar’s single that scored Freeman to tie the game.

In the ninth, it was home runs the Eagles and Govs traded. Ellis’ two-out solo home run gave the visitors the lead again. In the bottom of the frame, Gov’s third baseman Ambren Voitik led off the inning with a home run, tying the game and forcing extra innings.

FGCU opened the 10th inning with second baseman Edrick Felix earning a walk and designated hitter Joe Kinker doubling to put two runners in scoring position with no outs. Austin Peay State University turned to reliever Zach Wyatt, and he quickly got a line out and a strikeout to get two outs without the runners advancing.

But reserve outfielder Jalen Townsend fought off an 0-1 pitch and blooped a single into left field. Felix scored, but Townsend was out at home, leaving the Govs a one-run deficit to erase.

Gazdar became that potential tying run when he doubled with one out. After a strikeout, FGCU intentionally walked Voitik to put the winning run aboard. Second baseman Jaden Brown hit a fly ball down the right field line, but right fielder Brian Ellis caught the ball just before running into the wall, ending the game.

Barksdale, Freeman, and Gazdar each went 3-for-5 to lead the APSU Govs 16-hit attack. Miller-Green, Gazdar, and Voitik had the APSU Govs three RBI.

Austin Peay State University reliever Tyler Hampu (0-2) allowed two runs on two hits in an inning-plus of work.

Kinker, Rodrigues, and shortstop Jacob Lojewski each had two hits for Florida Gulf Coast. Reliever LJ McDonough (4-2) picked up the win with three innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team has the week off before continuing ASUN Conference play with a three-game series against Central Arkansas. That series opens with a Friday noon game at Bear Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.