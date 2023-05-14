Tennessee Titans release 2023 Regular Season Schedule

Nashville, TN – The National Football League (NFL) released the 2023 regular season schedule, and the Titans will be featured in two primetime contests and an International Series game in London.

Both of primetime contests will be on the road, with Tennessee traveling to Pittsburgh on November 2nd for a Thursday Night game on Amazon Prime Video and a trip to Miami for a Monday Night contest on December 11th. The Titans will open the season at New Orleans on September 10th and will play their home opener the following week against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 17th.

Tennessee’s home schedule includes contests against Atlanta, Carolina, Cincinnati, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle, Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis.

Tennessee face eight road games in 2023, as they travel to Cleveland, Miami, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Houston, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Tennessee Titans would face Baltimore on October 15th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and at the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday night at the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday and Monday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday or Monday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday or Monday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (3:30pm CT and 7:15pm CT) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (Noon CT and 3:25pm CT) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (7:20pm CT). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures.

Amazon Prime is the exclusive home of the Thursday Night games. For the Tennessee Titans Thursday night matchup, the game will be available on Amazon Prime and additionally, the game will be available on an over-the-air station in the Nashville market.

Additionally, the Titans preseason opponents were set with road contests at Chicago and Minnesota to open the preseason and a home game against New England.



With the release of the schedule, single-game tickets for all Tennessee Titans home games in 2023, along with season tickets and multi-game packages, are now available at www.TennesseeTitans.com/Tickets.

2023 Tennessee Titans Schedule Notes

PLAYOFF OPPONENTS: The Titans have eight total games against seven playoff teams from last season. They play three division champions from 2022, including home games against Cincinnati (Oct. 1) and Jacksonville (Jan. 6 or 7) and visits to Tampa Bay (Nov. 12) and Jacksonville (Nov. 19). The four contests against 2022 wild card qualifiers include home dates with the Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 17) and Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 24), a road game against Miami (Dec. 11), and a game in London against Baltimore (Oct. 15). The eight games against reigning playoff clubs are one more than the number the Titans had in 2022.

HIGH NOON: During the regular season, 13 of the Titans’ games are currently scheduled for Sundays at noon CT, with 11 total contests subject to flex scheduling.

Cincinnati (Oct. 1, eighth-overall offense), Jacksonville (Nov. 19 and Jan. 6-7, 10th), the Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 17, ninth) and Miami (Dec. 11, sixth). They also contend with three of the top 10 defenses from 2022: Baltimore (Oct. 15, tied-ninth overall defense), New Orleans (Sept. 10, fifth) and Tampa Bay (Nov. 12, tied-ninth).

HEAD COACHING EXPERIENCE: The Titans will face three of the five NFL head coaches who were hired by their respective clubs in 2023: Indianapolis’ Shane Steichen (Oct. 8 and Dec. 3), Carolina’s Frank Reich (Nov. 26) and Houston’s DeMeco Ryans (Dec. 17 and 31). Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who joined the Titans in 2018, has the ninth-longest tenure among current head coaches.

Week-Bt-Week Notes

PRESEASON WEEKS 1-3: The Titans open the preseason at Chicago, facing the Bears in the preseason for the fourth time in the last six years. In the following week, the Titans travel to Minnesota, where they will make their second overall appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. The only other occasion was a 31-30 win in the regular season in 2020, when no fans were present due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Titans close out the preseason by hosting the New England Patriots. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who played for the Patriots from 2001 through 2008, was announced as a 2023 inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame earlier this offseason.

WEEK 2 vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The last time the Titans hosted the Chargers in their home opener was Sept. 22, 2013, which resulted in a 20-17 Titans victory. It was the first of two consecutive Titans wins in the series at Nissan Stadium, which most recently included quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s first start with the organization on Oct. 20, 2019. The Chargers, who defeated the Titans at SoFi Stadium in 2022, enter their fourth season with quarterback Justin Herbert, the sixth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

WEEK 6 vs. BALTIMORE (LONDON): The Titans and Ravens square off at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking the Titans’ second all-time international game in the regular season. Their first such trip occurred in 2018, Mike Vrabel’s first year as head coach, when the Titans faced the Chargers at Wembley Stadium. The Titans and Ravens have developed a heated rivalry over the course of 26 all-time meetings since the series originated in 1996, highlighted by five postseason contests—most recently a 20-13 Ravens wild-card victory on Jan. 10, 2021. No team has faced the Titans/Oilers more than the Ravens in postseason history, despite the first such matchup not occurring until January 2001. Including all regular season and postseason games, the series is tied 13-13.

WEEK 10 at TAMPA BAY: The Titans carry a three-game winning streak over the Buccaneers into the meeting. With Todd Bowles is in his second season as Tampa Bay’s head coach, the team moves forward at quarterback in 2023 with veterans Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask following the offseason retirement of Tom Brady.

