APSU Soccer releases 2023 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) second-year head soccer coach Kim McGowan announced the Governors’ 19-match 2023 schedule featuring eight home matches and three first-time opponents, Thursday.

“This season is filled with local rivalries, games close to our players’ families, and a trip up to North Dakota,” said McGowan. “I love having our opening weekend at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field which gives our fans the first look at their Govs for this year!

“With the layout of our schedule, we will have to be road warriors. I have full confidence with all the work the team did this spring and the new players added to the roster, Austin Peay State University will be ready to make a bigger impact in the win column!”

Before beginning its eight-match nonconference campaign, the Governors open the season on the road with an August 12th exhibition against Little Rock.

Austin Peay State University opens the regular season with its first of three homestands, beginning with an August 17th contest against former conference rival UT Martin before its first meeting against Lindenwood (August 20th).

The APSU Govs hit the road for five of their next six matches, beginning with the program’s first trip to the 39th State to face North Dakota State (August 25th) and North Dakota (August 27th). The trip to the Peace Garden State is the second-farthest west APSU has traveled in program history, trailing only 2009 and 2019 trips to Colorado.

After returning to Tennessee for an in-state clash against Chattanooga (August 31st), the Govs host another former OVC rival in Morehead State (September 3rd).

APSU closes nonconference play with back-to-back matches against first-time opponents in Southern Indiana (September 7th) and Ball State (September 10th). The Cardinals are the third Mid-American Conference opponent in program history, and the first since the 2022 season opener against Miami (OH).

The ASUN Conference slate kicks off at home with a September 14th match against Bellarmine before hitting the road for three-straight contests.

The APSU Govs begin their season’s second three-match road trip against Eastern Kentucky (September 17th) before heading to the Sunshine State to begin the second half of the regular season against Jacksonville (September 21st) and North Florida (September 24th).

After returning home to face Central Arkansas (September 28th) and North Alabama (October 1st) – who APSU earned its first ASUN win last season – the team returns to Florida to face the reigning ASUN Champions in Florida Gulf Cost (October 5th) followed by a match against Stetson (October 8th).

ASUN play continues when the Govs welcome Kennesaw State (October 12th) to Clarksville for the first time since 2015, before Queens makes its first trip to the Queen City for the Govs’ home finale (October 15th).

The regular season wraps up on the road when Austin Peay State University faces Lipscomb (October 21st).

The 2023 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship is October 26th-November 3rd. The top two seeds of the tournament host the quarterfinals and semifinals with the championship match being played at the highest remaining seed on November 3rd.

Schedule Notes

22 years young: The Governors are set to take the pitch for the 22nd season in program history and second as a member of the ASUN Conference. APSU faces four opponents in 2023 that it faced in its inaugural season in UT Martin, Chattanooga, Morehead State, and Lipscomb.

The Governors are set to take the pitch for the 22nd season in program history and second as a member of the ASUN Conference. APSU faces four opponents in 2023 that it faced in its inaugural season in UT Martin, Chattanooga, Morehead State, and Lipscomb. All-time against the slate: Austin Peay is 41-50-13 all-time against its 2023 schedule with its most wins against a single opponent being its 10 against Chattanooga.

Austin Peay is 41-50-13 all-time against its 2023 schedule with its most wins against a single opponent being its 10 against Chattanooga. On the road again: The Governors’ 11 road matches are tied for the most in program history.

The Governors’ 11 road matches are tied for the most in program history. A quintet of conferences: The Govs face five different conferences in 2023 in the Ohio Valley, Big Sky, Southern, MAC, and ASUN. They’ll look for their first wins against the Big Sky and MAC.

The Govs face five different conferences in 2023 in the Ohio Valley, Big Sky, Southern, MAC, and ASUN. They’ll look for their first wins against the Big Sky and MAC. Winning in new territory: Austin Peay looks to earn its first win in the states of North Dakota, Indiana, and Florida during its 2023 campaign.

Austin Peay looks to earn its first win in the states of North Dakota, Indiana, and Florida during its 2023 campaign. Postseason on the mind: Austin Peay looks to punch its first ticket to the ASUN Championship in 2023. A trip to the tournament also would be the Govs’ first postseason appearance since the 2019 OVC Tournament.

Austin Peay looks to punch its first ticket to the ASUN Championship in 2023. A trip to the tournament also would be the Govs’ first postseason appearance since the 2019 OVC Tournament. New look Govs: McGowan made 11 additions to her roster in the offseason with the signing of nine freshmen and two transfers. The 11 newcomers join a group of 19 returning players from a season ago.

McGowan made 11 additions to her roster in the offseason with the signing of nine freshmen and two transfers. The 11 newcomers join a group of 19 returning players from a season ago. New faces, same coaches: While the roster features nearly a dozen new faces, the coaching staff remains the same, as McGowan and assistant coaches Taylor Borman and Emma Kershner return to the sideline for the second-straight season.

