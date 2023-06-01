Nashville Sounds score a run in each of the last three innings for 10-7 win over Charlotte Knights

Charlotte, NC – Propelled by Blake Perkins’ two-homer night, the Nashville Sounds (27-26) cruised early and held on late to beat the Charlotte Knights (26-28) 10-7 on Thursday night at Truist Field. The club picked up a season-high 17 hits in the triumph.

Nashville wasted no time getting runs on the board, scoring immediately when Perkins mashed a leadoff solo shot to left center. Charlotte responded with a two-spot in the bottom of the first before Sounds starter Caleb Boushley (W, 3-2) could settle in.

But Nashville wasn’t down for very long, regaining the lead with a huge four-run third in which the Sounds knocked six consecutive singles. Perkins mashed his second homer of the night in the fourth, depositing a baseball on top of a tent beyond the left field wall for two runs and extending the lead to 7-2.

The game seemed to be well in hand as Nashville held an 8-3 lead at the stretch, but Charlotte put together a furious two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh, plating four runs against Boushley and Tyson Miller. Miller managed to escape the frame with an 8-7 lead intact, stranding runners on the corners. The Sounds scored insurance runs in the eighth and ninth to push their advantage to 10-7. Thyago Vieira (SV, 2) navigated Charlotte threats in the eighth and ninth to lock down the win, striking out four of the seven hitters he faced.

Tyler Naquin had a strong showing at the plate in his first game since April 28th, driving in two on a 2-for-4 night. Alvarez also drove in two. Jon Singleton (2 2B) and Alex Jackson (2B) each slashed three hits. Boushley turned in his longest outing since June 3rd, 2022, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing four earned runs.

Tomorrow night, Nashville Sounds southpaw Thomas Pannone (1-0, 3.45) gets the start against the Charlotte Knights. Charlotte’s starter will be righty Luke Farrell (0-3, 9.20). The first pitch is set for 6:04pm CT from Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

Blake Perkins is the first Sounds player to knock two homers in a game this season. The last to do it was Patrick Dorrian on September 28th, 2022 vs. Memphis. His four-hit game was the Sounds’ fourth of the season. The outfielder now has two, while Payton Henry and Eddy Alvarez have one apiece.

Perkins’ leadoff knock was the Sounds first since July 6th, 2022, when Pablo Reyes greeted the Columbus Clippers with a blast.

Jon Singleton extended his on-base streak to 16 games with a three-hit night. He is batting .323 (20-for-62) with 12 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and a 1.151 OPS over the span going back to May 13th.

Thyago Vieira extended his scoreless streak to 13.1 innings over 10 games, just an out shy of tying the team’s season-high (Janson Junk, 13.2 IP). The flamethrowing Brazilian has not allowed a run with the Sounds all season.

