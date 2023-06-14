City of Clarksville Offices to observe of Juneteenth on June 19th

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed and City employees will have a paid holiday on Monday, June 19th, 2023 to observe Juneteenth as an official City holiday.

City pools, golf courses, and recreation centers will be closed as well.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. City offices will resume normal operations on Tuesday, June 20th.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, but regular bus service will run on its usual schedule.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday. In the event of a gas, water, or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature, will be operational. Customer service center payment dropbox 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores are also available for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, June 20th for regularly scheduled hours.