Education

Austin Peay State University Art + Design Major Courtney Gatewood recognized in prestigious publications, Times Square exhibition

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TNAustin Peay State University (APSU) senior Courtney Gatewood, a student in the APSU Department of Art+ Design, has recently attained national success through her artistic skill and dedication.

Her work has already been recognized in multiple prestigious publications, and she will be featured in an upcoming digital exhibition in Times Square, New York City.  

Gatewood’s artwork was recently juried into several renowned publications, each showcasing her unique artistic vision and skill. Her pieces have been featured in the February (Issue 31) and March (Issue 32) editions of Artistonish magazine, a platform that celebrates exceptional artists from around the world. The publications highlight her captivating pieces and provide a deeper understanding of her artistic process and inspiration. 


In addition to her success in Artistonish, Courtney’s talent has also been acknowledged by Artist Talk Magazine in its May 25th publication. 

“My favorite thing about being in the APSU Department of Art + Design at APSU is the people I have met, especially the professors and instructors,” Gatewood said. “Finding people who believe in me with great support has been amazing. I chose these magazines through open calls but did not think I would be accepted. Having my work featured in these magazines has been one of the best things to happen to me.” 

Gatewood’s achievements extend beyond the pages of magazines. Her work has been prominently showcased in esteemed exhibitions, both online and in physical galleries. Notably, she participated in the Figures or Faces online exhibit organized by the prestigious Las Laguna Art Gallery in California. This exhibition provided a major platform for her to present her artwork to a diverse audience, further expanding her reach. 

Additionally, Gatewood’s artistry has been celebrated in several other notable exhibitions, including Femina 2023, Woman 2023, and Inspirations 2023. These exhibitions are hosted by Gallerium. Art and Exhibizone have solidified her position as an artist with a distinct voice and sense of expression. 


Perhaps the most significant achievement in Courtney’s journey is her selection to participate in a digital exhibition in Times Square in June 2024. The event will offer her a high-profile platform to display her work to a global audience, marking a significant milestone in her artistic career. 

For more information about Courtney Gatewood and her artwork, follow her on Instagram at @courtneyartwork. 

About the Austin Peay State University’s Department of Art + Design

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design offers a comprehensive range of programs and courses designed to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and technical skills. With a dedicated faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, the department prepares students for careers in visual arts, graphic design, illustration, and art education. 

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
