Lt. Col. Joseph Reagan relinquishes command of Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit to Horton Lt. Col. Clarisa Horton

Fort Campbell, KY – Lt. Col. Joseph Reagan relinquished command of the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit to Lt. Col. Clarisa Horton during a ceremony on post, Friday, June 23rd, 2023.

SRU’s are part of the Army Recovery Care Program, a program of medical treatment, rehabilitation, professional development, and achievement of personal goals for wounded, ill and injured Soldiers from Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard components who require at least six months of rehabilitative care and complex medical management. Fort Campbell’s SRU is one of the largest battalions of its type in the Army.

As SRU commander, Reagan is responsible for the command and control, health, safety, and welfare of more than 300 Soldiers, Warrior Leaders, civilians, and contractors. The commander leads a multicomponent Battalion with a dynamic Soldier population each with complex rehabilitative needs.

The command climate fosters an environment that maximizes the healing process of all Soldiers, directing action as necessary to ensure all standards of care are met, ensuring each Soldier accomplishes their mission to successfully heal and transition back into the Force or into civilian life as a productive Veteran.

“To our Soldiers in recovery, continue to push yourselves every day, to heal and grow,” said Reagan. “Take advantage of this opportunity to get back to the fight and become a better version of yourself.”

The program also provides resources and advocacy for families and caregivers of Soldiers recovering in the program.

Incoming commander Horton has a relatively long history with Fort Campbell. She previously served with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and at the 101st Division Headquarters.

“Thanks to the whole BACH team for the warm welcome,” said Horton. “I’m so glad that the needs of the Army aligned with my desire to lead this exceptional organization.”

Horton comes to the SRU from her most recent assignment at the Pentagon, Headquarters Department of the Army G-1, with the Army Talent Management Task Force.

The ceremony may be viewed on Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s YouTube Channel using the following link: https://youtube.com/@BACHPAO

To learn more about the Army Recovery Care Program visit www.arcp.amy.mil