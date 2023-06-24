Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day Raises $10,000 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Nashville, TN – This past May, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation called on America to sip from their hearts on Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day and help bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country.

Dunkin’ is proud to announce that $10,000 will be granted locally to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Thanks to support from guests nationwide, Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day collectively raised $1.64 million to support kids in children’s hospitals throughout the country.??

As part of the program last month, Dunkin’ invited guests to make their coffee run count for a good cause where $1.00 from every iced coffee purchased on May 23rd supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees across the country, 100 percent of the funds raised will be granted locally to children’s hospitals in their respective communities.??

Dunkin’ of Nashville and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation celebrated their local grant of $10,000 to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital. With this grant, Monroe Carell Jr. will bring joy to its patients by helping expand Child Life services provided at the hospital.

This summer, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will award local grants stemming from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day?to local children’s hospitals to support the initiatives that bring joy to patients. Throughout the country, grant funding will help enhance child life programming spanning from art, music, and integrated therapy programs, including yoga and reiki, to electronic gaming equipment and specialized summer camps that provide joyful experiences and environments for patients and their families.??

Funds will also support interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists, and more.

“As Dunkin’ franchisees, we want to give back to the communities we serve and it was incredible to see the outpouring of support from our guests to make their coffee run count for the kids,” said Dave Baumgartner, Tennessee Dunkin’ Franchisee. “Difficult or unexpected events like surgery, illness, and hospitalization can be challenging for kids to process and it robs them of the simple joys of being a kid. These grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will fund programs to provide kids with a sense of normalcy, comfort, and support when they need it most.”

Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $45 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country thanks to the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners, and employees.?

About the Dunkin’?Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’,?provides?the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children’s?hospitals?and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most.

For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

?About Dunkin’

Dunkin’,?founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in?nearly 40?global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

For more information, visit?DunkinDonuts.com?and?InspireBrands.com.