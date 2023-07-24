Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting Kids From Illegal Immigrants

Washington, D.C. – Last week, we learned that the soccer coach in Franklin who allegedly raped several children was an illegal immigrant with a criminal record.

Tennesseans want to know how this person could have remained in the USA for over two decades, and so most of the Tennessee delegation joined me seeking answers from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

After credible reports of IRS employees conducting illegal searches and weaponizing the agency against conservatives, I joined my Finance Committee colleagues in sending letters to the IRS Commissioner and the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Americans have a right to know whether these serious allegations are being investigated.

Radicals in the Senate want to delegitimize the Supreme Court as an institution simply because they disagree with its recent decisions. We must reject these attempts to smear the Court, and instead do everything we can to make sure that our judicial branch remains fair and impartial, and that our judges and justices are able to do their jobs without fearing for their lives or the lives of their families.



I sent a letter to Waymo regarding their problematic partnership with the Communist Chinese company, Geely. I expressed my concerns regarding the risk of American citizens’ data being collected by the CCP. I will continue to hold Communist China accountable for their bad intentions.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI