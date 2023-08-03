101st Airborne Division Soldier Convicted of Murder in Military Court Martial

Fort Campbell, KY – Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago was convicted of murdering his wife, Meghan, during a military court martial trial at Fort Campbell, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023. He was also found guilty of harming their unborn child.

Santigo was subsequently sentenced to life in prison, with potential for parole, plus an additional six months for harming the couple’s unborn child.

Additionally, Santiago was reduced in rank from Sgt. 1st Class to Private and dishonorably discharged.

All additional media queries should be directed to the 1st Special Forces Command Public Affairs Officer at the following email: russell.m.gordon.mil@socom.mil