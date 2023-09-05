Cunningham Utility District reports Water Pressure back to normal after Highway 48 Water Main Leak

Clarksville, TN – The Cunningham Utility District (CUD) has been working on a main line leak on Highway 48 where the new bridge construction is taking place over Louise Creek. At 3:00pm, valves were closed off to isolate the area affected by the leak.

As of 7:45pm, the new line had been completed, and CUD began backfilling the ditch.

The water pressure is back up to normal and the system has stabilized.

Thank you all for your patience during the work to fix the issue.

