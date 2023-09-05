71.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Cunningham Utility District reports Water Pressure back to normal after Highway 48 Water Main Leak

Low Water Pressure

Cunningham Utility DistrictClarksville, TN – The Cunningham Utility District (CUD) has been working on a main line leak on Highway 48 where the new bridge construction is taking place over Louise Creek. At 3:00pm, valves were closed off to isolate the area affected by the leak.

As of 7:45pm, the new line had been completed, and CUD began backfilling the ditch.

The water pressure is back up to normal and the system has stabilized.

Thank you all for your patience during the work to fix the issue.

About the Cunningham Utility District

The mission of the Cunningham Utility District is to safely and efficiently supply the highest quality drinking water available to our customers at the lowest rates possible. We will provide our customers with a high standard of service, public relations and be informative and aware of the needs of our communities. We shall remain in compliance with all Federal, State and Local regulations which pertain to the distribution of drinking water.

Austin Peay State University to hold inaugural 2023 ASUN Basketball Tipoff at F&M Bank Arena
