Nashville Sounds drop Memphis Redbirds at home, 6-2

Nashville, TN – Tyler Black drove in three and the trio of newcomers all knocked hits as the Nashville Sounds (70-61, 30-27) handled the Memphis Redbirds (64-68, 25-32) 6-2 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. The victory snaps Nashville’s three-game skid.

The Sounds jumped out to an early lead thanks to Black. With runners on first and second, two outs, and facing a full count, Black sent a baseball the other way for a two-run stand-up triple. He added another tally in the third with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center.

Though Memphis pushed a run across in the fifth, the new faces in the Sounds lineup had responses. Chris Roller picked up his first Nashville RBI with a single in the fifth, then Josh Donaldson plated Cam Devanney with a single in the sixth, his first base knocks with the club.

Rehabbing Milwaukee starter Julio Teheran (1-0) cruised through the early innings, holding Memphis hitless until Matt Koperniak singled with two outs in the fifth to plate an unearned run. The MLB vet fanned three of the first six hitters he faced. Ethan Small (1.2 IP) and J.B. Bukauskas (1.1 IP) each earned holds before Jason Alexander finished the game with a clean ninth.

Greg Allen had an impressive showing in his first game with Nashville, slashing two hits, scoring twice, and stealing two bases. Devanney and Abraham Toro also had two hits (one double) apiece, with each whacking doubles. Jahmai Jones worked three walks on the night.

The Nashville Sounds look to add to tonight with right-hander Evan McKendry (10-5, 4.25) on the mound. The Memphis Redbirds counter with righty Jake Woodford (0-1, 2.77). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 24 games with a third-inning single. He is hitting .389 (37-for-95) with 20 runs, 13 doubles, three homers, 16 RBI, and a 1.084 OPS during the streak dating back to July 9yj.

Cam Devanney extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a single to lead off the fourth inning. It is the sixth streak of 20 games or more by a Sounds player this season. Over the span, he is batting .308 (20-for-65), 10 runs, seven doubles, a home run, nine RBI, nine walks, and a .854 OPS.

Tyler Black’s two-out triple in the first inning was his 10 th of the season. He is now a part of an eight-way tie for the most three-baggers in the minor leagues.

of the season. He is now a part of an eight-way tie for the most three-baggers in the minor leagues. Since August 1st, Jahmai Jones has worked 28 walks, the second most in the International League over the span. He trails only Toledo’s Justyn-Henry Malloy (36).

Julio Teheran did not allow a hit through the first 4.2 innings of tonight’s game.

