Austin Peay State University to hold inaugural 2023 ASUN Basketball Tipoff at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University will serve as the host for the inaugural Atlantic Sun Conference Basketball Tipoff presented by SERVPRO, on October 16th, at F&M Bank Arena, the new home of Governors basketball.

“We are excited to ring in the start of the 2023-24 basketball seasons here in Clarksville at our new state-of-the-art facility, F&M Bank Arena,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison.

“Thank you to Commissioner Jeff Bacon and the ASUN membership for allowing Austin Peay State University to serve as host the first ASUN Basketball Tipoff and showcase the arena our outstanding community will embrace this opportunity as we showcase F&M Bank Arena – the home of Clarksville’s Hometown Basketball team,” Harrison stated.

The ASUN Conference and Austin Peay State University announced, Tuesday, that SERVPRO will be the event’s title sponsor for the inaugural ASUN Tipoff.

“Huge thanks to our title sponsor, SERVPRO, for their support of Atlantic Sun Conference student-athletes and our destination-based institutions as we celebrate the start of the 2023-24 Basketball Season!” said ASUN Commissioner Bacon.

“An equally huge thanks to Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison and the Austin Peay State University family for bringing this opportunity together and serving as host for the first annual ASUN Basketball Tipoff. This partnership is another great example of the team approach to the explosion in growth occurring in the ASUN,” Bacon stated.

The crown jewel of Downtown Clarksville, F&M Bank Arena opened earlier this summer and will host its first basketball games when the Governors tipoff their 2023-24 campaigns.

The 2023 ASUN Basketball Tipoff will feature interviews with head coaches and student-athletes from all 12 member institutions and will be broadcast in two separate ESPN+ broadcasts. During the event, the conference also will release the ASUN Men’s and Women’s Basketball preseason awards.

For more information ahead of the ASUN Basketball Tipoff, follow Austin Peay State University Athletics and the Atlantic Sun Conference on X and Instagram (@LetsGoPeay and @ASUNSports) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com and asunsports.org.