Cunningham Utility District finishes new Water Line installation on Highway 48

Clarksville, TN – The Cunningham Utility District (CUD) is working a main line leak on Highway 48 where the new bridge construction is taking place over Louise Creek. At 3:00pm, valves are being closed off to isolate the area affected by the leak.

As of 7:45pm, the new line has been completed, and they are backfilling the ditch now. If all continues to go as planned CUD should be able to start opening up valves within the hour.

There will continue to be areas with low pressure until the system stabilizes.

Multiple flushing valves will be opened around the area to help alleviate air in the lines. This is normal after a leak of this magnitude. If you experience air in your lines, turn on a faucet on the cold water side.

Thank you all for your patience while we worked to fix the issue.

About the Cunningham Utility District

The mission of the Cunningham Utility District is to safely and efficiently supply the highest quality drinking water available to our customers at the lowest rates possible. We will provide our customers with a high standard of service, public relations and be informative and aware of the needs of our communities. We shall remain in compliance with all Federal, State and Local regulations which pertain to the distribution of drinking water.

The Cunningham Utility District is a water distribution system serving parts of Montgomery County and Cheatham County.