Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf to play in Payne Stewart Memorial starting Monday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team tees off head coach Jessica Comb’s fifth season at her alma mater when it opens the 2023-24 season at Missouri State’s Payne Stewart Memorial, on Monday and Tuesday, at the Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Missouri.

Austin Peay State University is joined by California Baptist, Creighton, Drury, Houston Christian, Lindenwood, Loyola Chicago, Missouri State, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Oral Roberts, Southern Illinois, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UTEP, Western Illinois, Wichita State, and Wyoming in the 17-team, 33-player field.

Erica Scutt leads the Governors off the first tee at the par-72, 6,282-yard course after leading the team with a 74.62 stroke average last season. Scutt played in all 10 tournaments for APSU last season and all 29 rounds she played counted toward the team score. Scutt also set the program’s 18-hole record (64) and 54-hole record (204) in last season’s opening tournament.

After posting a 78.00 stroke average last season, Maggie Glass is next in line for the Governors in the Show Me State. Glass played in seven tournaments last season, and six of the 15 rounds she played while in the lineup counted toward the team score for Austin Peay.

Kaley Campbell is third off the tee for Austin Peay State University after playing in all 10 events and carding a 76.48 stroke average last season. Campbell posted 21 counting scores in 29 rounds played and led the Governors with a 74.44 scoring average in the third round last season.

After coming on strong last spring, Kady Foshaug is fourth in line for the Governors in the season-opening tournament. Foshaug played to a 76.46 stroke average with 13 of the 14 rounds she played while in the lineup counting toward the team score last season.

Finally, Jillian Breedlove will make her collegiate debut for the Governors at the Payne Stewart Memorial. Breedlove won a district title at Pasco High School in 2022 en route to a fourth-place finish at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association 4A State Championship. She was also named the 2022 Mid-Columbia Conference Player of the Year and won the 2022 Pacific Northwest Golf Association Girls’ Amateur Championship.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Oral Roberts and Wichita State for the first two rounds of the Payne Stewart Memorial, which begins with a shotgun start, Monday. BiridieFire will have live scoring for the event.

