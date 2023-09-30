82.5 F
Clarksville Police Department responds to Wreck with Injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Tobacco Road

By News Staff
Clarksville Police working a two vehicle accident on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Tobacco Road.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A) at Tobacco Road. The crash occurred at approximately 4:04pm involving two vehicles.

One of the drivers has been flown to Nashville by Life-Flight helicopter, and the status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

FACT Investigators are processing the scene, and one northbound lane is currently shut down.

Investigators will have to shut down the northbound lanes of the roadway to document the scene, and this will cause some traffic delays. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the roadway can be cleared.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

APSU Women’s Cross Country comes in 10th at Lou Cross Country Classic
