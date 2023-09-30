APSU Women’s Cross Country comes in 10th at Lou Cross Country Classic

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on September 30th. Ashley Doyle highlighted the meet with a 24th overall finish out of more than 400 runners.

The men’s team saw strong performances from several runners and placed 32nd out of 48 teams. Jackson Fowler led the way for the third-straight meet with a time of 27:34.7. He was followed by Lucas Bales (28:09.9), Jacob Schweigardt (28:55.2), Jake Strader (28:59.0) and Jack Fitzgerald (29:09.6)

The women’s team had a great race, finishing 10th out of 55 teams. Ashley Doyle finished 24th overall with a time of 19:32. She was followed by strong performances from Savannah Fruth (20:29.2), Mary Kate French (20:42.0), Kerra Marsh (21:12.5), and Hallie Mattingly (21:38.6).

Next Up For the APSU Cross Country Teams

The Austin Peay State University men’s and women’s cross country teams will return to the course in 13 days when they head to Evansville for the Evansville invitational. It will be the last meet before the Atlantic Sun conference Men’s and Women’s championships on October 28th at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, TN.