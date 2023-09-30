The Rocky Horror Show returns to the Roxy Regional Theatre, October 12th

Clarksville, TN – We see you shiver with antic-i-pation for the return of The Rocky Horror Show… so dig out your fishnet stockings, dust off your stilettos, and “Rediscover the Fantasy” of Richard O’Brien’s cult classic!

That sweet transvestite and his motley crew return for the 11th year on Thursday, October 12th at 7:00pm in an annual tradition at the Roxy Regional Theatre. Tickets are already going quickly, so don’t delay in making your reservations!

Additional shows are on October 12th, 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 26th, 27th, and 28th at 7:00pm and then on October 28th at 11:59pm.

This production is recommended for mature audiences only due to language and content.

Audience participation is encouraged, and patrons are invited to dress up in their favorite Rocky Horror attire. Bags of props will be available for $5.00 in the lobby one hour prior to performances. Outside props will not be permitted, as they may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.

Tickets are $35.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.