APSU Women’s Tennis heads to Missouri for Saluki Invitational

Clarksville, TN – Coming off of back-to-back victories, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will look to win its third-straight tournament win when it competes at Southern Illinois’ Saluki Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Dalhousie Country Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Austin Peay Peay will be joined by Evansville, Lindenwood, Purdue, Southern Illinois, Southern Illinois “B Team, Stephen F. Austin, and Tennessee Tech at the par-72 course which will play at 6,173 yards for the first two rounds, Monday, and 6,016 yards for the final round, Tuesday. There will be 43 players in the eight-team tournament field.

After winning co-medalist honors at the APSU Intercollegiate and sharing Atlantic Sun Golfer of the Week honors, Erica Scutt and Kady Foshaug will be first and second off the tee for the Governors.

Scutt leads the APSU Govs with a 71.89 stroke average this season, with five rounds at even or under par and two rounds in the 60s. Scutt has posted two rounds of 66, the best rounds by a Gov this season, and eight of the nine rounds she has played have counted toward Austin Peay State University’s team score.

Foshaug ranks second on the team with a 74.33 stroke average and is tied for the team lead with two rounds in the 60s. With three rounds at even or under par this season, Foshaug also has posted eight counting scores in nine rounds played this season.

After posting her second-straight top-10 finish and her first top-five finish at the APSU Intercollegiate, Jillian Breedlove is third in line for head coach Jessica Combs. Breedlove ranks fourth on the team with a 74.67 stroke average and is one of three Govs tied for the team lead with eight counting scores in nine rounds played this season.

With a 75.56 stroke average, Kaley Campbell is fourth off the tee for the Govs at the Saluki Invitational. Campbell finished 12th at the APSU Intercollegiate, her best finish of the season, and has carded seven counting scores in nine rounds played this season.

Maggie Glass will round out the lineup for the Governors with a 74.44 stroke average, which ranks third on the team. Glass, who is one of three Govs to earn ASUN Golfer of the Week honors this season, has carded two rounds at even or under par to go along with seven counting scores in nine rounds played in Austin Peay’s first three tournaments.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Southern Illinois and individuals from Evansville, Lindenwood, and Purude for the first two rounds of the Saluki Invitational, which begins on Monday with an 8:00am shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.