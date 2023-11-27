Roxy Regional Theatre presents Red River Breeze’s “Make a Joyful Noise!” holiday concert on December 10th

Clarksville, TN – In what has become an annual holiday tradition, Clarksville’s own acoustic Celtic band is bringing their unique brand of Christmas cheer to the corner of Franklin and First in historic downtown Clarksville for the eighth year.

Performing traditional holiday tunes and carols with a Celtic flair, Red River Breeze will present “Make a Joyful Noise!” at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Sunday, December 10th, 2023, at 2:00pm.

Tickets are already going quickly for this much-anticipated follow-up to the group’s previous concerts at the Roxy, which have consistently sold out.

This December’s concert will feature Stephanie Taylor on hammered dulcimer, concertina, and recorders; Melanie Beck on fiddle; Michaela Allemand on Irish flute and whistle; Toby Sooter on cello and vocals; David Magers on guitar, hammered dulcimer, and vocals; Nate Wojciechowski on djembe and hammered dulcimer; Sunny Cantrell on bodhran, djembe and bowed psaltery; and special guests, playing old favorites as well as new arrangements of ancient carols.

Red River Breeze is an acoustic instrumental group playing traditional Celtic, Renaissance, Old-Time and World music. The band, which has been in existence for over twenty years, has five albums to their name: Friday Night Favorites, Morgan’s Song, The Wren at the Window, The Bird Whisperer and The Babe of Bethlehem.

The concert will run approximately two hours with a brief intermission. Copies of the band’s recordings will be available for purchase during intermission and following the performance.

Tickets are $20.00 (adults) and $10.00 (ages 12 and under) and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931. 645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.