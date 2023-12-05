F&M Bank announces Becca Marchman as New Head of Retail Banking

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank announced today that Becca Marchman has joined the company as Head of Retail Banking. She oversees F&M’s network of retail branches, customer growth and retention, consumer lending, business development, and employee coaching.

With more than 16 years in the financial services industry and a deep knowledge of retail banking, Marchman joined F&M to fully utilize her expertise and talent. Her proficiencies include developing programs and strategies to decrease retail turnover, engaging new hires, and ensuring appropriate communication to deliver strategic initiatives and effectively measure their execution.

“After a thorough search to find the right leader, we are very pleased that Becca has joined the F&M team,” said John Peck, President of F&M Bank. “It was critical for us to find a leader who has the right skills and experience, and also the passion for our mission to provide outstanding products and services to our customers.”

“I’m a long-time admirer of F&M – its position within the community and commitment to its customers,” said Marchman. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to advance the products and capabilities for which F&M is known. The team of passionate, committed employees working to foster an inclusive environment where everyone feels they belong and have the support to do their best work all led to my decision to join the company.”

“Our customers and employees can benefit greatly from Becca’s expertise and innovative problem-solving approach. We wholeheartedly welcome her to F&M Bank. I have no doubt Becca will play a crucial role in upholding our commitment to simplicity, reliability, and genuine community partnerships,” stated Sammy Stuard, CEO/Chairman of the Board.

Marchman is a long-time resident of Clarksville and Middle Tennessee. She is a community advocate with a long history of participating and volunteering with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and various nonprofit organizations – most recently with Urban Ministries’ Safe House program.

Marchman is located at the Downtown Clarksville headquarters and can be reached by email at becca.marchman@myfmbank.com or by phone at 931.553.4688.

