Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for help in finding Kevon Harris. Mr. Harris is a Black Male born 4/15/1997 and is 6′ 150 pounds.

He is wanted on multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, and Violation of Parole.

If anyone sees Mr. Harris or knows his location, they are asked to call 911 so officers can respond and take him into custody.