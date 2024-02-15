Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Central Arkansas with 77-67 Victory

Conway, AR – Dezi Jones scored a game-high 25 points, while Ja’Monta Black made five three-pointers in his 21-point performance, leading Austin Peay State University’s basketball team to a 77-67 victory against Central Arkansas, Thursday at the Farris Center.

Now third in the ASUN Conference standings with four games to play in the regular season, Austin Peay’s (14-13, 7-5 ASUN) four-straight wins pace the league following its second double-digit victory over Central Arkansas (9-19, 5-7 ASUN) of the season.

Central Arkansas opened the game with four-straight points after forcing as many APSU misses from the field in the first 3:22 of the game.

Jones ended the drought with his first of four three-pointers on the night and gave APSU the lead a minute after stealing the ball and driving the floor for his fourth and fifth points of the night.

After exchanging scores, a three-pointer by Black sparked a 12-2 run over the next four minutes to give APSU its first double-digit advantage of the night.

After leading by as many as 11 points in the final seven minutes of the opening half, UCA ended the period on a 17-4 run, including an 8-0 streak in the final 90 seconds, to lead 35-33 at the break.

Austin Peay State University took its first lead of the second half on the heels of a 6-0 run three minutes in, but the Bears regained the advantage and would hold it until just prior to the under-12 media when an Isaac Haney free throw and Black steal and transition bucket gave the Govs a 51-48 lead with 12:00 to play.

The two sides exchanged baskets until the 6:06 mark when a pair of Haney free throws were followed by two offensive-rebound putbacks by Hansel Enmanuel and another Jones three-pointer to make it 64-58 Austin Peay State University.



Central Arkansas cut its deficit to as few as two points in the final four minutes, but Austin Peay State University made each of its final 10 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

The Difference

Free throws. Austin Peay State University matched its season-high with 24 made free throws while also connecting at its second-highest percentage from the stripe this season at 85.7%.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University improved to 14-13 on the season, 7-5 in ASUN play, and now has won a league-best four straight games.

Dezi Jones led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the fifth time this season with 25 points. He now has seven 20-point games this season, including three in the last four games.

Ja’Monta Black improved his season total of three-pointers to 93, and now is 10 away from becoming Austin Peay’s single-season three-point record holder.

Sai Witt led Austin Peay State University in rebounding for the sixth time this season with 11 boards, marking his second double-double of the season and first since November 22nd against Sacramento State.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team faces North Alabama in a Saturday contest at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama. The game begins at 7:15pm.