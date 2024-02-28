Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases Kindergarten Information for the 2024-2025 School Year

Spring 2024 Registration and Enrollment

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces that beginning Friday, March 1st, 2024, you can register online at parents.cmcss.net

Online registration is the first step in the enrollment process. Families will still need to turn in important registration documents in person to either the Enrollment Center or their child’s school. Remember that school front offices are closed for a portion of the summer and reopen towards the end of July.

If you need technical assistance or prefer to register in person, please contact the Enrollment Center at 931.542.5078. The Enrollment Center is located at 430 Greenwood Avenue, Clarksville.

Click Here for the Necessary Documents for Registration

Kindergarten Kick-off Events in April

Your family is invited to the Kindergarten Kick-off on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024! CMCSS Elementary Schools offer a Kindergarten Kick-off to introduce students to their new schools. The events are held at your child’s elementary school and allow students to walk through the school, meet teachers, and even take a test ride on a school bus!

Interested in CMCSS K-12 Virtual?

CMCSS K-12 Virtual is a full-time school of choice, offering parents and students a comprehensive kindergarten through twelfth-grade virtual instruction program that can be accessed from the student’s home. It is the district’s only K-12, full-time, virtual instructional program. The school year follows the CMCSS district calendar. As a school of choice, it provides students with an opportunity to learn through an interactive platform as well as live instruction through state-certified CMCSS teachers. Learn more on their website.

How do I know which school zone we are in?

CMCSS completed a comprehensive elementary rezoning during the 2023-2024 school year. Although redistricting is unavoidable for our growing community, we understand that this process and the uncertainty of changing zone lines can be difficult for some families. The changes have impacted over 20 elementary school zones. If you are uncertain about your child’s zoned school for the 2024-2025 school year, visit the zoning page to find maps and an interactive address map.

How can we prepare for kindergarten?

Watch this video and learn simple ways you can help your child prepare for school! Fall 2024

Where is my child’s bus stop?

In the summer, CMCSS Student Transportation will update the information found on our Bus Info page (http://businfo.cmcss.net/). Families can input their child’s primary residence address to find out which school their child is zoned to and where their bus stop will be located.

Elementary School Open Houses

All elementary schools will host Open Houses on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. This is a great time to visit with your child’s teacher, tour the school, and learn about a typical kindergarten day! If families have already purchased classroom supplies, this is a great time to bring those to school.

First Day of School?

All kindergarteners will attend the half-day of school. Each elementary school will host its first day of school in a manner best suited for its families. While families are not required to attend the entire half-day, some families may choose to do so. Each school will provide additional information.

What does my student need to bring on the first day of school??