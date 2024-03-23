Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting March 23rd, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be repairing the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

The bridges will be reduced to one lane to demo and reconstruct the old bridge continuously. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53).

The bridge will be reduced to one lane to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage, and Construction of Retaining Walls.

Temporary lane closures will be in place daily from 9:00am to 3:00pm for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Davidson County – I-40

The bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65, and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14) need to be repaired.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB (Exit 208 B to I-65 N), and I-40 WB (Exit 208) for parapet and overhang demo on I65 interchange.

3/22 at 8:00pm continuously until 3/25 at 5:00am, there will be a full closure on I-40 WB at the flyover bridge from the downtown loop at MM 208/.02 Exit 208. Traffic will be detoured via I440/Briley Parkway.

Grading, drainage, bridge construction, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.



Daily (excluding weekend), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily 7:30am – 6:00pm there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am: Alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs and parapet/overhang demo on I40 interchange.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, water line work, storm drain installation, and communications. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

Hickman County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and Resurfacing on I-40

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for bridge repair work. One lane will remain open at all times.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.