Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – The tradition of Easter eggs has ancient roots that span different cultures and religions. One theory suggests that the concept of Easter eggs originated from pagan spring festivals, where eggs symbolized fertility, new life, and rebirth. As Christianity spread, the symbolism of eggs was adapted to represent the resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated during the Easter holiday.

Christians began to dye eggs red to symbolize the blood of Christ shed on the cross, while also representing the empty tomb from which Jesus emerged after his resurrection. Over time, the tradition evolved, and eggs were decorated with various colors, patterns, and symbols, often using natural dyes and intricate designs.

In some cultures, such as in Eastern Europe, intricately decorated eggs, known as pysanky, became highly prized and were exchanged as gifts during Easter. These eggs were adorned with symbols and motifs believed to bring protection, fertility, and good fortune.

As the tradition spread, Easter eggs became a symbol of joy, renewal, and new beginnings, celebrated worldwide by people of various faiths and backgrounds. Today, decorating and hunting for Easter eggs is a beloved part of the Easter holiday, bringing families and communities together in celebration and joy.