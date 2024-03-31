Marsha Blackburn Report: Reflecting On The Covenant School Tragedy One Year Later

Washington, D.C. – This week marks one year since the tragedy that occurred at the Covenant School in Nashville. Violence against children is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable — especially in schools where they should be safe to learn, play, and be children.

My heart breaks for the families of those who lost loved ones in this senseless act of violence, and my prayers are with them on this solemn day.

Weekly Rundown

In Congress, Senator Hagerty and I introduced the SAFE School Act to allow schools to train and hire veterans and former law enforcement officers to serve as school safety officers and provide funding to harden schools and increase physical security.

“Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” – 1 Peter 1:3

From my family to yours, I hope you have a blessed Easter weekend, reflecting on the death and resurrection of Jesus.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I was honored to speak with three strong Tennesssee women: Diana Harshbarger, U.S. Representative for Tennessee’s first congressional district; Dr. Nancy Dishner, President and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation; and Dr. Carol Swain, an author, former professor, and well-respected political scientist. They each have such an inspiring story that you won’t want to miss.

Click here to listen to these accomplished women talk about how they got to where they are, how they overcame obstacles, and how they have broken barriers in their fields.

Did you know — among the 40 monuments, memorials, statues & historic sites on the National Mall, there is not one dedicated to an American woman? Read my op-ed with Senator Hyde-Smith, Senator Lummis, and Senator Britt for Women’s History Month.

ICYMI

If you are planning on traveling abroad this summer, now is the perfect time to renew your passport. If you need further assistance, don’t hesitate to get in touch with one of my six state offices.