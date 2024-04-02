70.6 F
Strong Thunderstorms headed to Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville Weather ForecastNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports Strong Thunderstorms will impact Clarksville-Montgomery County today.

These thunderstorms will also impact Northwestern Dickson County, East Central Stewart County, Northeastern Houston County, and Northwestern Robertson County. They will pass around 10:15am CT.

At 9:33am CT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms 12 miles northeast of Erin, moving northeast at 50 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half-inch hail are expected. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

Locations impacted include Clarksville, Adams, Cumberland City, Slayden, Indian Mound, Palmyra, Cunningham, and Woodlawn.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 14.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

