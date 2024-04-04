APSU Women’s Tennis plays Kennesaw State at Home, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Atlantic Sun Conference opponent Kennesaw State for a Friday 11:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (9-6, 5-1 ASUN) enters Friday’s contest after a 7-0 sweep at Central Arkansas. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen earned a 6-1 doubles win on court two, and Sophia Baranov and Denise Torrealba’s 6-4 win on court one gave the APSU Govs the early doubles point. The Governors defeated the Bears in straight sets on courts 1-6.

Kennesaw State (8-6, 4-2 ASUN) is coming off a 5-2 loss at Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. Taylor Dean and Ema Barniakova defeated the Eagles’ Ida Ferding and Fanny Norrin, 7-5, on the first court with Sophia Unger and Ivana Gresova defeating Jordana Ossa and Lola Glantz, 6-4, on court three. Despite taking the early lead with the doubles point, Florida Gulf Coast won five singles matches to get the win.

This will be the fifth meeting of the Governors and the Owls, with the all-time series tied, 2-2. In the last match between the two, the Governors took a 4-0 win at Kennesaw State on March 2nd, 2019.