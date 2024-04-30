Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization releases New Online Portal

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) recently launched its new Veterans Services Client Portal to make it easier for veterans, eligible dependents, and surviving spouses to request appointments and/or benefits briefings.

The portal includes sections for new and existing clients and a request form for a VA benefits briefing.

For new MCVSO clients, two VA forms must be filled out to book the first appointment. The forms can be completed in person or online. The New Clients tab includes a step-by-step VA form tutorial video. Filling out the forms can only be done on a laptop or desktop computer, not a mobile device. Clients already registered will fill out the Existing Clients online form.

“We developed this portal for the convenience of our military veterans and surviving spouses. The portal is open 24/7 and provides our clients with clear directions and an easy-to-follow video that they can view as many times as they need. Of course, we are always here by phone and in-person as well to serve those who served us,” said MCVSO Director Hector Santos.

To access the portal for all options, visit https://vso-secure.mcgtn.org/

MCVSO provides multiple appointment options, including the client portal, calling 931.553.5173, or in-person at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 405, Clarksville, Tennessee. For more information on MCVSO, click here www.mcgtn.org/vso