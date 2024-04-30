Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce May 2024 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during the month of May.

Wednesday, May 1st, the Chamber will hold a Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at 12:00 noon, with a guest speaker Vicki York, Manna Café at Ajax Distributing Company, 300 Warfield Boulevard. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Business After Hours will be held Thursday, May 16th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Tennessee Grass Fed, LLC, 335 Williams Road. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting 2024-2025 Ambassador Program applications. An Ambassador is an important part of the chamber’s day-to-day operations, and ambassadors are its public relations arm.

They serve as the welcoming committee for grand openings and ribbon cuttings, as support at special events, Business After Hours, and ribbon cuttings, and as representatives of the Chamber as they conduct business for themselves and the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information and an application, please visit Chamber Ambassadors or contact Melinda at melinda@clarksville.tn.us. The application deadline is May 31st.

Industry Appreciation Day is Thursday, May 23rd. As a token of our appreciation, Chamber representatives will deliver cookies to each of our industry partners. Deliveries will be made within business hours to be shared with all industry employees. We hope this special delivery will sweeten your day!

Save the Date for the 119th Annual Dinner & Gala. On Tuesday, June 4th, the Chamber will celebrate at Wilma Rudolph Event Center with a social starting at 5:30pm. The Gala serves as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements from the previous year. For more information, contact Melinda Shepard at melinda@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber office will be closed on May 27th in observance of Memorial Day.